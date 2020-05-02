Financial Survey: El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) versus Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares El Paso Electric and Nextera Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric $861.99 million 3.22 $123.04 million N/A N/A Nextera Energy Partners $855.00 million 3.79 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -32.73

El Paso Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners.

Dividends

El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out -141.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. El Paso Electric has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Nextera Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for El Paso Electric and Nextera Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Nextera Energy Partners 0 4 6 0 2.60

Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $58.85, suggesting a potential upside of 19.08%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than El Paso Electric.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of El Paso Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of El Paso Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares El Paso Electric and Nextera Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric 14.27% 7.73% 2.44% Nextera Energy Partners -31.46% -4.51% -2.36%

Risk and Volatility

El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

El Paso Electric beats Nextera Energy Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, public authority and wholesale customers in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico. The company was founded on August 30, 1901 and is headquartered in El Paso, TX.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

