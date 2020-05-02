FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Universe Group (LON:UNG)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Universe Group (LON:UNG) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of Universe Group stock opened at GBX 3.76 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. Universe Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7 ($0.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53.

About Universe Group

Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.

