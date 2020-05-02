FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP)

PCI- PAL (LON:PCIP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:PCIP opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.59) on Thursday. PCI- PAL has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 47 ($0.62). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 million and a PE ratio of -4.41.

In other PCI- PAL news, insider William Good bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,812.15). Also, insider Simon Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £5,600 ($7,366.48).

PCI- PAL Company Profile

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

