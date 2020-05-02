Finning International (FTT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Finning International (TSE:FTT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Finning International to post earnings of C$0.32 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$17.11 on Friday. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$10.59 and a 1-year high of C$25.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56.

In other Finning International news, Director Vicki Avril acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$213,828.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$320,742.18. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.40 per share, with a total value of C$42,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,597.40. Insiders have purchased 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $321,319 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Finning International from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.28.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

