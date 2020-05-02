Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FSI stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and a P/E ratio of 11.43. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.74.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

