Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,774 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $11,813,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

