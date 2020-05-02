Freshpet (FRPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Freshpet has set its FY 2020

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,212.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

