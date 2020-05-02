Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Virginia National Bank bought a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Frontline has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRO shares. DNB Markets lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

