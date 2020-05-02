Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FULC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $294.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $520,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,245.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 207,867 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,239,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,622,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 195.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 410,689 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 138,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 63,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

