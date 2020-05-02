FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

