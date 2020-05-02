Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,000 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Games Workshop Group stock opened at GBX 5,970 ($78.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of GBX 3,564 ($46.88) and a one year high of GBX 7,375 ($97.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,747.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,667.68.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Rachel Tongue sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,170 ($94.32), for a total value of £100,380 ($132,044.20). Also, insider Kevin Rountree bought 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,566 ($86.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,959.96 ($9,155.43).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

