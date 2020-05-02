Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,000 at Peel Hunt

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GAW opened at GBX 5,970 ($78.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,747.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,667.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.41. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,564 ($46.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,375 ($97.01).

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,566 ($86.37) per share, for a total transaction of £6,959.96 ($9,155.43). Also, insider Rachel Tongue sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,170 ($94.32), for a total value of £100,380 ($132,044.20).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

