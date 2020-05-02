Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of GMR stock opened at GBX 9.15 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. Gaming Realms has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.10 ($0.15). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.89.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) by GBX (1) (($0.01)). On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming Realms will post 200 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Buckley acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

