GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GNMK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 315.97% and a negative net margin of 53.79%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $55,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $48,003.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,946.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,979 shares of company stock valued at $309,125. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,096,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 425,891 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 977,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 336,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.