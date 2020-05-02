Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of SeaSpine worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPNE. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. Research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.