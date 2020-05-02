Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 111,263 Shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,263 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Altus Midstream worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Altus Midstream by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altus Midstream by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $343,000.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ALTM. Barclays lowered Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

NYSE ALTM opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 40,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.