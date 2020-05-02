Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) by 1,383.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,701 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Shares of NYSE IRR opened at $2.33 on Friday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Profile

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

