Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.09 and a beta of 1.87.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,322.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,107.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 619,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,466. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

