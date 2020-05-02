Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of GP Strategies worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GP Strategies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 88,090 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in GP Strategies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,406,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,843,000 after buying an additional 54,231 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 73,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,231,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell L. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,792.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPX. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

NYSE GPX opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. GP Strategies Corp has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $135.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, analysts forecast that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

