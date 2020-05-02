Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Reading International worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 109,843 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,014 shares of company stock worth $905,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.62 million, a P/E ratio of 85.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

