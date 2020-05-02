Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of KLX Energy Services worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLXE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 343,947 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 1,113.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 199,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 183,392 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 111,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLXE stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.40.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research downgraded KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 217,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.86. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.