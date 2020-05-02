Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 202,557 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of SeaChange International worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SeaChange International by 1,254.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 1,343.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEAC. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

