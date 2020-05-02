Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMHCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,934,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,769,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMHCU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

