Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,601 Shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Cellular Biomedicine Group worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of CBMG stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

