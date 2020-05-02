Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,550 Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Era Group were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Era Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Era Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Era Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Era Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Era Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Era Group alerts:

ERA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Era Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Era Group stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Era Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.38 million during the quarter. Era Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA).

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.