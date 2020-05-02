Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 4,782 Shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Renal Associates were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARA. State Street Corp increased its position in American Renal Associates by 42.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 90,762 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Renal Associates by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in American Renal Associates by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Renal Associates during the fourth quarter worth $592,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARA opened at $6.75 on Friday. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $222.75 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.73.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $206.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

