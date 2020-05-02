Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of GLAD opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $210.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of Gladstone Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Insiders acquired 11,763 shares of company stock valued at $106,238 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.