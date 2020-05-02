Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

GAIN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush cut Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Gladstone Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 8,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 10,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 28.7% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 168,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Gladstone Investment by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

