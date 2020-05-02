GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price target (up previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,805.76 ($23.75).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,611.20 ($21.19) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,535.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,680.84. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9992755 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley bought 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £430.08 ($565.75). Insiders acquired 831 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,714 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

