Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

GSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $83.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 148,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

