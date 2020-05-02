GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Get GN STORE NORD A/ADR alerts:

GNNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $135.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.90. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a twelve month low of $119.18 and a twelve month high of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About GN STORE NORD A/ADR

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GN STORE NORD A/ADR (GNNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.