Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.70 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSS. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,856 shares during the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.