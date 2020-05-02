Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Goodrich Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

GDP stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

