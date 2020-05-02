Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of GRIF opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.81. Griffin Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Griffin Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

