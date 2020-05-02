GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.93.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 412.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,001,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 36.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,062,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,745,000 after buying an additional 816,196 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $51,808,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,897,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,472,000 after buying an additional 1,518,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GSX Techedu by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,726,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after buying an additional 1,271,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

