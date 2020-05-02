Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Shares of LON HWG opened at GBX 97 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The company has a market cap of $312.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 83.66 ($1.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.87.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harworth Group will post 185.0000078 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 75,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £70,868.48 ($93,223.47).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.