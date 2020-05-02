Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.89.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Hasbro has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $126.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 8.33%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.