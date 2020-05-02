Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

HWKN has been the topic of several other reports. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Hawkins stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $413.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawkins will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

