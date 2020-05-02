Head to Head Analysis: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 3.27 $10.81 million N/A N/A 1st Constitution Bancorp $68.33 million 1.94 $13.63 million $1.68 7.74

1st Constitution Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp.

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. 1st Constitution Bancorp pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. 1st Constitution Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Provident Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.48%. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 52.27%. Given 1st Constitution Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1st Constitution Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and 1st Constitution Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 19.42% 8.31% 1.07% 1st Constitution Bancorp 19.95% 10.40% 1.10%

Volatility & Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 19 additional branch offices in Asbury Park, Cranbury, Fair Haven, Fort Lee, Freehold, Hamilton Square, Hightstown, Hillsborough, Hopewell, Jamesburg, Lawrenceville, Little Silver, Neptune City, Perth Amboy, Plainsboro, Skillman, Princeton, Rumson, and Shrewsbury, New Jersey; and 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in Forked River and Jersey City, New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

