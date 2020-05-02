HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €43.00 ($50.00) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.07 ($75.66).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €43.38 ($50.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($33.72) and a 12 month high of €73.52 ($85.49).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

