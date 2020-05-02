Helios Technologies (HLIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.00-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.00-2.30 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.87%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.51. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Helios Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

