HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hengan International Group Company Limited operates as an investment holding company. It engages in the manufacturing, distributing and selling of personal hygiene products, food and snack products and skin care products primarily in China. The company’s operating segments consists of Tissue Paper Products, Sanitary Napkins Products, Disposable Diapers Products, Food and Snacks Products and Skin Care Products and Others. Hengan International Group Company Limited is headquartered in Quanzhou, China. “

OTCMKTS HEGIY opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues.

