Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

HRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Herc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $821.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 3.18.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. Herc had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Herc by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Herc by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 41,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 911.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,485,000 after buying an additional 763,889 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

