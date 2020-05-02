Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of HRTG opened at $10.86 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.