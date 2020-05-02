Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRTX. BidaskClub downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,496,000 after buying an additional 2,026,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after buying an additional 663,063 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,175,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 847,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after purchasing an additional 210,035 shares during the last quarter.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.