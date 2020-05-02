HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,471,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of HighPoint Resources worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

NYSE:HPR opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. HighPoint Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

HighPoint Resources Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.