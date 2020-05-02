HighPoint Resources (HPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts expect HighPoint Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HPR opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 4.03. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPR shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources to $1.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

