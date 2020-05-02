Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.41. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

