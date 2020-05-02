Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 92.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 35.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Savage bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,921 shares of company stock valued at $217,035. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRZN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Aegis reduced their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

