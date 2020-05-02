HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Down 4.4%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37, 955,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 927,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTGM. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 100.48% and a negative return on equity of 96.74%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 62,175 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,037.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 173,847 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

